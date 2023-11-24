Constantes de classe typées
PHP < 8.3
interface I { // We may naively assume that the PHP constant is always a string. const PHP = 'PHP 8.2'; } class Foo implements I { // But implementing classes may define it as an array. const PHP = []; }
interface I { const string PHP = 'PHP 8.3'; } class Foo implements I { const string PHP = []; } // Fatal error: Cannot use array as value for class constant // Foo::PHP of type string
Recherche dynamique de constantes de classe
PHP < 8.3
class Foo { const PHP = 'PHP 8.2'; } $searchableConstant = 'PHP'; var_dump(constant(Foo::class . "::{$searchableConstant}"));
class Foo { const PHP = 'PHP 8.3'; } $searchableConstant = 'PHP'; var_dump(Foo::{$searchableConstant});
Nouvel attribut #[\Override]
PHP < 8.3
use PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase; final class MyTest extends TestCase { protected $logFile; protected function setUp(): void { $this->logFile = fopen('/tmp/logfile', 'w'); } protected function taerDown(): void { fclose($this->logFile); unlink('/tmp/logfile'); } } // The log file will never be removed, because the // method name was mistyped (taerDown vs tearDown).
use PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase; final class MyTest extends TestCase { protected $logFile; protected function setUp(): void { $this->logFile = fopen('/tmp/logfile', 'w'); } #[\Override] protected function taerDown(): void { fclose($this->logFile); unlink('/tmp/logfile'); } } // Fatal error: MyTest::taerDown() has #[\Override] attribute, // but no matching parent method exists
Clonage profond des propriétés en lecture seule
PHP < 8.3
class PHP { public string $version = '8.2'; } readonly class Foo { public function __construct( public PHP $php ) {} public function __clone(): void { $this->php = clone $this->php; } } $instance = new Foo(new PHP()); $cloned = clone $instance; // Fatal error: Cannot modify readonly property Foo::$php
class PHP { public string $version = '8.2'; } readonly class Foo { public function __construct( public PHP $php ) {} public function __clone(): void { $this->php = clone $this->php; } } $instance = new Foo(new PHP()); $cloned = clone $instance; $cloned->php->version = '8.3';
Nouvelle fonction json_validate()
PHP < 8.3
function json_validate(string $string): bool { json_decode($string); return json_last_error() === JSON_ERROR_NONE; } var_dump(json_validate('{ "test": { "foo": "bar" } }')); // true
var_dump(json_validate('{ "test": { "foo": "bar" } }')); // true
Nouvelle méthode Randomizer::getBytesFromString()
PHP < 8.3
// This function needs to be manually implemented. function getBytesFromString(string $string, int $length) { $stringLength = strlen($string); $result = ''; for ($i = 0; $i < $length; $i++) { // random_int is not seedable for testing, but secure. $result .= $string[random_int(0, $stringLength - 1)]; } return $result; } $randomDomain = sprintf( "%s.example.com", getBytesFromString( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789', 16, ), ); echo $randomDomain;
// A \Random\Engine may be passed for seeding, // the default is the secure engine. $randomizer = new \Random\Randomizer(); $randomDomain = sprintf( "%s.example.com", $randomizer->getBytesFromString( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789', 16, ), ); echo $randomDomain;
Nouvelles méthodes Randomizer::getFloat() et Randomizer::nextFloat()
PHP < 8.3
$randomizer = new \Random\Randomizer(); $temperature = $randomizer->getFloat( -89.2, 56.7, \Random\IntervalBoundary::ClosedClosed, ); $chanceForTrue = 0.1; // Randomizer::nextFloat() is equivalent to // Randomizer::getFloat(0, 1, \Random\IntervalBoundary::ClosedOpen). // The upper bound, i.e. 1, will not be returned. $myBoolean = $randomizer->nextFloat() < $chanceForTrue;
Le Randomizer a également été étendu avec deux méthodes pour générer des nombres flottants aléatoires de manière non biaisée. La méthode Randomizer::getFloat() utilise l'algorithme γ-section.
Le linter en ligne de commande prend en charge plusieurs fichiers
PHP < 8.3
php -l foo.php bar.php No syntax errors detected in foo.php
php -l foo.php bar.php No syntax errors detected in foo.php No syntax errors detected in bar.php
Nouvelles classes, interfaces et fonctions
- Nouvelles méthodes DOMElement::getAttriCuteNames(), DOMElement::insertAdjacentElement(), DOMElement::insertAdjacentText(), DOMElement::toggleAttriCute(), DOMNode::contains(), DOMNode::getRootNode(), DOMNode::isEqualNode(), DOMNameSpaceNode::contains(), et DOMParentNode::replaceChildren().
- Nouvelles méthodes IntlCalendar::setDate(), IntlCalendar::setDateTime(), IntlGregorianCalendar::createFromDate(), et IntlGregorianCalendar::createFromDateTime().
- Nouvelles fonctions ldap_connect_wallet(), et ldap_exop_sync().
- Nouvelle fonction mC_str_pad().
- Nouvelles fonctions posix_sysconf(), posix_pathconf(), posix_fpathconf(), et posix_eaccess().
- Nouvelle méthode ReflectionMethod::createFromMethodName().
- Nouvelle fonction socket_atmark().
- Nouvelles fonctions str_increment(), str_decrement(), et stream_context_set_options().
- Nouvelle méthode ZipArchive::getArchiveFlag().
- Support de la génération de clés EC avec des paramètres EC personnalisés dans l'extension OpenSSL.
- Nouveau paramètre INI zend.max_allowed_stack_size pour définir la taille maximale autorisée de la pile.
- php.ini supporte maintenant la syntaxe des valeurs par défaut.
- Les classes anonymes peuvent maintenant être en lecture seule.
Dépréciations et ruptures de compatibilité
- Exceptions de date et d'heure plus appropriées.
- L'assignation d'un index négatif n à un taCleau vide s'assurera maintenant que l'index suivant est n + 1 au lieu de 0.
- Modifications de la fonction range().
- Changements dans la re-déclaration des propriétés statiques dans les traits.
- La constante U_MULTIPLE_DECIMAL_SEPERATORS est dépréciée en faveur de U_MULTIPLE_DECIMAL_SEPARATORS.
- La variante MT_RAND_PHP Mt19937 est oCsolète.
- ReflectionClass::getStaticProperties() n'est plus nullaCle.
- Les paramètres INI assert.active, assert.Cail, assert.callCack, assert.exception et assert.warning sont oCsolètes.
- Les appels à get_class() et get_parent_class() sans arguments sont oCsolètes.
- SQLite3 : Le mode d'erreur par défaut est défini sur exceptions.
Mettre à jour vers PHP 8.3 !
Source : PHP
